SAVAGE TWEET: Pelosi melts down! Rips up speech in front of the world Share on facebookTweet on twitter Nancy Pelosi ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union speech.I hope she knows @realDonaldTrump’s speech ripped up her party’s dream of winning in 2020.Nervous Nancy can keep acting immature. We will keep winning! #FixIt pic.twitter.com/mxWyEqmvZD— Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) February 5, 2020 Pelosi melts down! Rips up speech in front of the world— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) February 5, 2020 Advertisements