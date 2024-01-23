SAVAGE TOLD YOU THIS! Michelle Obama may already be working on a 2024 White House bid

Her husband’s helping. Pay attention.

In this sicko political environment, semi-VIPs itch to get you to write what they want.

Then, for their own political purpose, tell you they “doubt” what you wrote.

These professional doubters have their political motives.

However, some info now comes from — I’m told — “credible sources few have access to and usually not meant for the noses of the media.”

Whatever that means, what’s told is: Hillary and husband? Toxic. Nikki?

The old guard will pee on her.

And sore loser laws prohibit candidates from running in another party after they lose in their own party.

Reportedly, and I’m being told, “Obama has polled donors.”

