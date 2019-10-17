Breitbart:

House Democrats on Wednesday continued their closed-door hearings in the Capitol building basement as part of their so-called impeachment inquiry, just a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced she would not hold a full House vote to officially launch an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

House Freedom Caucus and member of the Judiciary Committee Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said he tried to attend Wednesday morning’s hearing with witness Michael McKinley, a career diplomat who recently resigned.

“Chairman Schiff and Speaker Pelosi are intentionally running Soviet-style hearings to deprive the American people of representation,” he tweeted.

On Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), another member of the Judiciary Committee, tried to attend a hearing but was similarly forced to leave. He told Breitbart News that it took 45 minutes for the House parliamentarian to review whether he could stay for the hearing, which Schiff said he would subtract from the time Republicans had to question the witness.

“This is not a secret meeting to mark up an energy bill — this is a secret meeting to discuss and query the reversal of the will of the American people,” he told Breitbart News.

Schiff on Sunday defended his decision to keep the hearings secret from the American people, saying he feared that Republicans would defend the president and that witnesses could compare answers to each other. He also likened the secret hearings to a “grand jury” — despite there being no crime involved.

Republicans also say that if the House holds a vote on the floor, it would trigger certain rights for Republicans, such as the ability to subpoena witnesses and afford more due process for the president.