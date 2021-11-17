Just the News:

Welcome packet shows how nonprofits help administration move Illegals across U.S., lawmaker says

Hotels, free plane tickets, an airport escort and a plea for TSA to skip normal ID check.

It highlights an extensive network of NONPROFITS, corporations and FAMILY FOUNDATIONS working together to circumvent immigration laws passed by Congress.

Like travel agents preparing customers for a cruise, nonprofits working with the Biden administration have created detailed itineraries and information packets to help illegal aliens travel to wherever they want to go in the U.S., according to documents obtained by a Texas congressman.

Often courtesy of American taxpayers struggling to pay their bills during surging inflation, illegals are given free quality hotel rooms, plane tickets and transportation to the airport, travel maps, and instructions to TSA to bypass photo ID requirements, according to the documents shared with Just the News.

The prototype packet, which was provided by a whistleblower to Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas), undermines Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ claim that the southern border is closed.

The packet provided by Gooden to Just the News details a travel itinerary of a 46-year-old Honduran who entered the U.S. illegally in California, one of thousands assisted by the San Diego Rapid Response Network, which identifies itself as a “coalition of human rights and service organizations, attorneys and community leaders dedicated to aiding immigrants and their families in the San Diego border region of the U.S.”

