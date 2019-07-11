NEW YORK POST:

President Trump on Thursday will hold a “Social Media Summit” at the White House, where he will meet prominent online personalities and vent his frustrations with big-tech companies allegedly squelching conservative voices, according to reports.

“The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today. Would I have become President without Social Media? Yes (probably)!” the president said in the first of a series of tweets.

“A big subject today at the White House Social Media Summit will be the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies. We will not let them get away with it much longer. The Fake News Media will also be there, but for a limited period,” he continued.

“The Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media. They have lost tremendous credibility since that day in November, 2016, that I came down the escalator with the person who was to become your future First Lady,” he said.

“When I ultimately leave office in six years, or maybe 10 or 14 (just kidding), they will quickly go out of business for lack of credibility, or approval, from the public. That’s why they will all be Endorsing me at some point, one way or the other,” Trump added.

“Could you imagine having Sleepy Joe Biden, or @AlfredENeuman99, or a very nervous and skinny version of Pocahontas (1000/24th), as your President, rather than what you have now, so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius! Sorry to say that even Social Media would be driven out of business along with, and finally, the Fake News Media!” he concluded.