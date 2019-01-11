I was looking at the stats for the Podcast website / application STITCHER.COM (this is by far the most popular PODCAST Application outside of iTunes, and used heavily by Android users)…. and the Savage Nation Podcast moved into the Top 100….up 22 spots since Monday. That’s pretty amazing seeing as the podcast, before Monday, was just a snapshot of the radio show…

This is after 4 Episodes!! On 1 application….

We all know that change is the one thing we can count on in life…as we adjust, so will the listeners…

-Clint Granberry, Producer, The Savage Nation