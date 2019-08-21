NEWSMAX:

Author and radio host Michael Savage maintains disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was killed and did not commit suicide.

Savage made his comments during an appearance Tuesday on Newsmax TV.

“He was killed,” Savage told “Newsmax Now” host John Bachman.

Savage described it as a plot right out of “The Godfather” movie.

“You have to be blind not to see he was executed,” Savage said. “The whole thing is absurd. And it was done in plain sight. Right in front of our eyes.”