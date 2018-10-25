MAIL BOMBS ARE ‘FALSE FLAG’ TO DISTRACT FROM ‘HORDES OF ILLEGAL ALIENS,’ CLAIM CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATORS

Some of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters peddled a conspiracy theory that the mail bombs sent to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and billionaire philanthropist George Soros, among other prominent Democrats, were a false flag to distract voters ahead of the midterms.

The FBI is investigating the explosive devices, which were also sent to former President Barack Obama, former CIA Director John Brennan via the CNN offices in New York and former Attorney General Eric Holder. And more may still be out there.

So far, the bureau has not made public any theories or leads about who might have sent the devices, and why. But many high-profile Trump supporters pushed a claim, without providing any evidence to support it, that Democrats had sent the bombs as a ploy to win favor as the midterm elections approach—and to push the migrant caravan out of the news agenda, because they fear it will be politically damaging.

Michael Savage, the conservative host of radio show Savage Nation, which has an audience of millions every week, claimed there was a “high probability that the whole thing had been set up as a false flag to gain sympathy for the Democrats number one, and number two, to get our minds off the hordes of illegal aliens approaching our southern border,” Media Matters reported.

When challenged by a caller, who said Savage’s comments were “so far off the edge it’s irresponsible,” Savage replied: “Because you say it’s irresponsible doesn’t make it irresponsible, it means you’re not able to think outside your own box… All your fear buttons have been hit. That’s exactly what Soros and company want you to feel. I’m saying question authority.”

Prominent Conservatives Think the Bomb Scares Are a Liberal Hoax

The moment news reports first surfaced on Wednesday of explosive devices sent to the Clintons, Obamas, and CNN, the counterintuitive, conspiracy-fueled takes started rolling in. It was inevitable.

The bombs were not meant to maim the people to whom they were addressed, the main theory went: They were planted by liberals hoping to scapegoat the right, distract from the migrant caravan in Mexico, or boost Democratic chances in the midterms.

These mad ravings weren’t only coming from the lunatic fringe, either. The theory was advanced by a slew of high profile conservative commentators, including:

Michael Savage, radio host

Liberals did it because … they’re trying to distract people from the migrant caravan.

Similarly, right-wing radio host Michael Savage outright declared that “it’s a high probability that the whole thing is set up as a false flag to gain sympathy for the Democrats … and to get our minds off the hordes of illegal aliens approaching our southern border.”

The US right’s bogeyman: George Soros faces attacks rooted in antisemitism

THE GUARDIAN

As investigators seek answers in the case of mail bombs sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and others, there will be no shortage of evidence regarding the first target, the billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

The bomb maker’s motivations remain unknown. What is clear is that the attempted attack comes as the demonization of Soros in the US, previously limited to fringe groups on the far right, has reached new heights. More recently it has been taken up by the most senior Republican politicians in the country, up to and including the president.

Experts worry it is a sign that taboos on public antisemitism have all but disappeared. Indeed Soros’ son, Alexander Soros, said in an op-ed Wednesday that many attacks on his father over the years have been “dripping with the poison of anti-semitism”.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump repeated the familiar accusation that Soros pays for protesters, when he said that the “elevator screamers”– protesters who were confronting senators over their votes for Brett Kavanaugh, the then-nominee to the supreme court – had their signs “paid for by Soros and others”.

Breitbart has published scores of articles on Soros’s alleged influence. Talk show host Michael Savage has told his 11m daily listeners that Soros should be arrested and the groups he sponsors probed by Congress.

Politicians have adopted the rhetoric. Trump-aligned Florida congressman Matt Gaetz tweeted the suggestion that Soros might be paying money to Honduran immigrants to “join the caravan & storm the US border @ election time”. This suggestion was uncomfortably close to the white nationalist “white genocide” narrative that accuses Jews of orchestrating the demographic replacement of white Americans.

Indeed, advocacy groups like the ADL say that all of the conspiracy theories about Soros frequently use “well-worn antisemitic tropes”. Other experts and activists agree.

Matthew Lyons, a researcher and the author of several books on rightwing populism and far-right ideology, said that commonly circulated narratives about George Soros resonate with a long history of antisemitic myths and stereotypes.

“One of the central antisemitic themes for a thousand years, at least, has been the notion that Jews represent this evil, super powerful group that operates behind the scenes,” Lyons said.

“Often, anti-Jewish conspiracy theories don’t explicitly talk about Jews or ‘the Jews’ as a group. There’s some kind of code word or symbol that’s used in place.”

‘My Comrades Will Kill You’: Pipe Bombs Sent AS Death Threats Against Politicians

GOVERNING.COM

News of the bomb packages quickly turned into yet another exercise in partisan recrimination. Some Democrats accused Republicans of acting in bad faith after having used threatening language themselves. A few prominent conservatives called into question the veracity of the bomb scares, describing the situation as a “liberal hoax” designed to help Democrats in the midterm elections.

“It’s a high probability that the whole thing is set up as a false flag to gain sympathy for the Democrats … and to get our minds off the hordes of illegal aliens approaching our southern border,” declared conservative radio host Michael Savage.

“The political reaction was totally predictable, even if we still don’t know anything about the perpetrator,” says Pitney, who is also a government professor at Claremont McKenna College in California. “A lot of Republicans and Democrats see each other as a dangerous enemy. Events like this are our Rorschach test. People see in it what they want to see.”

Explosive devices sent to Clintons, Obama, CNN evacuated after Soros pipe bomb

NEWS.COM.AU

POLICE are investigating a suspicious package found at actor Robert De Niro’s New York restaurant, media reports say, after mail bombs to prominent figures including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. While its likely the perpretator is an alt-right Trump supporter, several far-right commentators have sensationally suggested the attack was a secret plot by Democrats to benefit the party amid midterm elections.

Conservative political commentator and talk show host MICHAEL SAVAGE alluded to the idea the plot was set-up by Democrats, saying they would serve a political “purpose”. The Right-wing American radio host, Savage straight-up accused the mail bombs as a “set up”.

“It’s a high probability that the whole thing is set up as a false flag to gain sympathy for the Democrats, and to get our minds off the hordes of illegal aliens approaching our southern border.”

Trump Allies Insist Bomb Threats Against Clinton, Obama, CNN Are ‘Pure BS,’ a ‘False Flag’

THE DAILY BEAST

Minutes after news broke of “potential explosive devices” being mailed to the homes of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with CNN’s New York City studio, the dark corners of the conservative internet were declaring it a secret plot to gin up empathy for Democrats.

Cries that the bomb threats were merely a “false flag” operation were evident on Twitter and pro-Trump forums. Many of the personalities pushing the claim were fringe types. But not all of them.

Right-wing radio host Michael Savage outright declared that “it’s a high probability that the whole thing is set up as a false flag to gain sympathy for the Democrats… and to get our minds off the hordes of illegal aliens approaching our southern border.”

Trump Supporters Chant “Lock Her Up” The Same Day Hillary Clinton Was Sent A Pipe Bomb

BUSTLE

Hours after Hillary Clinton received a pipe bomb in the mail at her home in New York, President Trump’s supporters chanted “lock her up!” at a rally in Wisconsin. Footage of the event shows attendees chanting the phrase, which dates to the 2016 election, before the president arrived on stage for the Mosinee, Wisconsin campaign rally.

Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment. Clinton was just one of several top Democrats to receive explosives or suspicious packages in the mail this week. The first such package was reported on Tuesday, when a package containing an explosive device was sent to Democratic megadonor George Soros’s house in Bedford, New York. On Wednesday, a flurry of suspicious packages were addressed to prominent Democrats also arrived in the mail — though not all of them reached their intended recipients. Although the bombs all targeted liberals, Democrats, and figures publicly and repeatedly condemned by Trump, many Trump supporters rejected the suggestion that they may have been sent by conservatives.

Radio host Michael Savage declared on his show that there’s “a high probability that the whole thing is set up as a false flag to gain sympathy for the Democrats,” while conservative activist Candace Owens wrote on Twitter that “there is a 0% chance that these ‘suspicious packages’ were sent out by conservatives.” Neither presented any evidence to support their claims, however, and Owens later deleted her tweet without explanation.