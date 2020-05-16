Daily Mail:

THE END OF A ‘GOLDEN AGE’ OF EXCESS

Restaurants are struggling to welcome back diners in the states that have reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic with data showing reservations and walk-in customers are still down at least 82 percent.

Despite some states lifting restrictions and allowing restaurants to reopen as early as late April, data from OpenTable‘s booking software shows that visits to restaurants in states like Georgia, Texas and South Carolina are still down considerably compared to last year.

Experts have predicted that one in four restaurants will go out of business as a result of the weeks-long lockdown measures put in place by the majority of US states to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In Georgia, restaurant reservations were still down 92 percent on May 13 compared to this time last year.

