THE SUN:

THE number of sick executions in Saudi Arabia has DOUBLED in recent years – with people beheaded for bizarre reasons including “sorcery” and for simply being gay.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s bloodthirsty regime is once again being scrutinised after 37 men were killed in one day this week.

Two of the prisoners were aged 16 and 17 when they were convicted while another man’s body was impaled on a pole in public as a terrifying warning to others.

Outwardly, the Crown Prince insists he wants to modernise his medieval kingdom yet still allows crucified bodies to hang in the streets of capital Riyadh.

His ruthless government has presided over a brutal crackdown on drug users and on the Shiite minority who are often accused of being terrorists or Iranian spies if they speak out against the regime.

The average number of people executed in the country has risen from an average of 71 between 2009 and 2014 to 142 between 2015 and now.