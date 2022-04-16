BREITBART:

Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), discussed his “strategic partnership” with Chinese Communist dictator Xi Jinping in a phone call on Friday.

MBS and Xi discussed “ways to further the work of the Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee” and “international situations and issues of common interest,” according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Al-Arabiya News described the phone call as the first known interaction between the two since MBS sent condolences to Xi for the China Eastern Airlines plane crash on March 21, in which all 132 passengers and crew were killed.

Chinese state media said Xi told MBS he considers developing closer relations with Saudi Arabia to be a “priority.”

“The Chinese side supports Saudi Arabia in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and stability, and in independently exploring a development path suited to its own national conditions,” Xi reportedly said.

Xi offered MBS support for programs such as Saudi Vision 2030, the road map for diversifying the oil-based Saudi economy, and Saudi Arabia’s “Green Middle East” initiative, in exchange for Saudi “synergy” with China’s Belt and Road infrastructure program.

