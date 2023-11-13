Saudi Arabia Welcomes Iran’s President for Anti-Israel ‘Islamic Cooperation’ Summit

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this weekend for a meeting of 57 Muslim world leaders to condemn Israel in response to its ongoing self-defense operation against the genocidal Hamas terrorist organization.

Raisi’s visit to Saudi Arabia was his first since assuming the office of the presidency – which is subordinate to “supreme leader” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and included an in-person meeting with the de-facto leader of the country, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It was his first such engagement since Saudi Arabia and Iran restored diplomatic ties in March as a result of talks between the two countries in Beijing, China. China welcomed both countries to its BRICS coalition – which also includes Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa – shortly after they formally mended the bilateral relationship.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) published an image of bin Salman meeting with Raisi on the sidelines of this weekend’s meeting, which brought together the members of the “Organization for Islamic Cooperation” (OIC) to condemn Israel:

Prior to the in-person meeting, bin Salman and Raisi held their first phone call in October, also to discuss Israeli self-defense operations. Neither the call nor the meeting in Riyadh resulted in a joint statement or any material coordination between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE