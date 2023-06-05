Saudi Arabia has said it would slash its oil production by one million barrels per day in July in a bid to force oil prices to rise worldwide, despite global recession fears.

The decision will likely mean drivers pay more at the pump and could also raise food prices as the cost of transportation increases.

It followed a meeting of OPEC+ countries – the 13-member Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries – in Vienna yesterday to sure up flagging oil prices.

Calling the reduction a Saudi ‘lollipop’ – or sweetener for the OPEC+ group – Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a news conference that ‘we wanted to ice the cake.’ He said the cut could be extended and that the group ‘will do whatever is necessary to bring stability to this market.’

The move is seen as an effort by Saudi Arabia to drive the price of oil up to over $80 a barrel – the price the IMF estimates is required to balance the country’s books and fund some of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ‘giga-projects’ such as the £500 billion, 100-mile-long linear megacity Neom.

The announcement flexes Saudi Arabia’s power over the oil market. As the dominant producer in the OPEC+ cartel, it is effectively able to do what it likes to drive the international price of oil up.

