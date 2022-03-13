NEW YORK POST:

Saudi Arabia killed 81 alleged criminals Saturday, the largest mass execution recorded in the kingdom’s modern history.

Those who were killed had been convicted of a range of crimes, including murder, belonging to militant groups like al-Qaeda and backing Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The executions were announced by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, which did not specify where they occurred, the significance of the timing, or the method of killing — although the kingdom typically beheads convicts.

Most of the slain prisoners were Saudis, the agency said. Seven Yemenis and one Syrian were also killed.

“The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, which found them guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that left a large number of civilians and law enforcement officers dead,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

