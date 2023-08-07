Saudi Arabia Hosts Ukraine ‘Peace’ Talks Without Inviting Russia

Saudi Arabia hosted representatives of over 40 countries – including Argentina, Egypt, and South Korea – this weekend for talks meant to find an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Notably absent from the guest list was the invading country, Russia.

The summit, held in the city of Jeddah, counted on representatives from Ukraine, as well as major powers such as America and China and several relevant European states. Those in attendance did not agree on a joint statement or course of action, save for suggesting the potential for a third such meeting.

“Participants have agreed on continuing international consultations and exchanging views in a way that contributes to building common grounds that pave the way for peace,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. “[The participants] also [underscored] the importance of benefitting from the positive opinions and suggestions that were discussed during the meeting.”

The summit did allow Saudi Arabia, however, to take a leadership role in a conflict in which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has exhibited a desire to become a more prominent actor – on both sides, increasing purchases of Russian oil while sending hundreds of millions of dollars to Ukraine.

