BREITBART:

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that drones laden with explosives, evidently launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthi insurgency, attacked two of its oil pumping stations.

A team of U.S. military investigators reportedly believes Iran or its proxies orchestrated the bomb attacks on four commercial vessels anchored off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, two of them Saudi oil tankers.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih linked the drone attacks to the tanker bombings, describing them as a plot to jeopardize the world’s oil supply.