“Saturday Night Live,” a show which could have been canceled and not missed two decades ago, suffered the biggest ratings skid in the its 47-year history last weekend for the season opener.

The Wrap, citing analytics from Nielsen, reported the opening episode of the show’s new season was the least watched episode in total viewers since the show launched in 1975 on NBC.

“This past Saturday’s episode, which was hosted by Owen Wilson, drew a 0.92 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 4.9 million total viewers. Those Nielsen numbers were down 50 percent in the demo and 41 percent overall from the show’s Season 46 premiere, which was hosted by Chris Rock,” Tony Maglio with The Wrap reported.

It’s hard to believe that hiring an avowed socialist didn’t help the formerly great but now “woke” sketch comedy show attract new viewers. As The Wrap reported, new additions to the show this year include Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman

