THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Saturday’s planned #ImpeachTrump Day of Action has expanded greatly in the past week with over 100 events now set around the nation to call for House impeachment hearings against President Trump.

Organizers said that the number of events grew from 75 last week to 133 today.

Several groups are involved including Indivisible, MoveOn, By the People, and nearly 20 others.

Some of the events will be simple protests, and others will include the reading of pro-impeachment speeches from Democrats including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

House Democratic leaders have skirted direct talk about impeachment, angering the progressive Left. The protests are aimed at giving the public a greater voice in the process, said organizers.