The Satanic Temple is suing Idaho and Indiana over their infanticide bans.

The Salem, Massachusetts-based sect claimed that child sacrifice is protected under the First Amendment and that newly imposed pro-life laws “violate the religious rights of people in those states,” Axios reported.

In the lawsuit, the Satanists argued that both states’ abortion bans deny the right of a mother to engage in the “Satanic Abortion Ritual.”

The temple further accused the state of “taking the property of involuntarily pregnant women” [presumably their unborn children] without just compensation, noting that people get paid thousands of dollars to be surrogates.”

The Supreme Court’s recent Dobbs decision, overturning the 50-year-old federal abortion mandate, has awoken “a sleeping giant among women politically and have stirred up a hornets’ nest of legal issues,” said James MacNaughton, an attorney representing the Satanists.

