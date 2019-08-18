The Satanic Temple in Ottawa plans to hold what apparently will be the first public Black Mass in Canada’s history on Aug. 17.

A Black Mass is an inversion and mockery of the Catholic Mass, where the ritual is performed in reverse, from the end to the beginning, and symbolizes the undoing of Christ’s sacrifice on the Cross and the undoing of Satan’s defeat.

“Essentially, it involves using traditional symbols and inverting them to create a ritual that is meant to be the opposite of the traditional Mass,” Nicolas Marc, the national coordinator of the Satanic Temple, told Global News. In a real Black Mass, a consecrated Communion host is used but Marc told LifeSiteNews that in this ritual a consecrated host would not be used.