A Satan-loving designer said Target is “setting a dangerous precedent” for pulling designs from his collection off the shelves.

Target partnered with the U.K. based brand Abprallen to sell its designs for PRIDE month. Transgender designer Erik Carnell said Target was selling only three items from its collection: a t-shirt which said “Cure Transphobia, Not Trans People”, a tote bag which said “Too Queer for Here” and a bag which said “We Belong Everywhere,” according to the brand’s Instagram page.

But almost two weeks ago, Target made the decision to reel in its PRIDE displays due to complaints that it was being marketed toward children. The retailer also completely removed Carnell’s collection due to some of his merchandise featuring the occult and the brand’s deep love for Satan.

On Instagram, Abprallen honored Satan with a photo of a Baphomet pin reading “Satan respects pronouns” The designer said Satan is love.

