NEW YORK POST:

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the Trump administration, the president announced Thursday.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas….,” Trump wrote on Twitter, his preferred platform for personnel announcements.

“….She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!” he continued in a second tweet.