NEW YORK POST:

The late father of the teen who authorities say opened fire inside a Southern California high school — killing two students and injuring at least three more on his birthday — was an avid hunter who used to “make bullets,” according to new reports.

The gunman, identified in multiple outlets as 16-year-old Nathaniel Berhow, allegedly stormed into Saugus High School in Santa Clarita just before classes began Thursday and opened fire with a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol before turning the gun on himself, police said.

He survived the self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and is listed in “grave condition.”

The alleged shooter’s father, Mark Berhow, died in December 2017 from a heart attack, but a “history of chronic alcoholism” contributed to his death, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office told The Post on Thursday.

“His dad – I know he used to make bullets, so I’m assuming he had guns and stuff like that,” Ryan McCracken, 20, a former childhood friend of Berhow, told KTLA.

Berhow was “an avid sportsman” who “loved big game hunting and fishing of all kinds,” according to an obituary for him.

Sources in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the Los Angeles Times that the elder Berhow was a hunter and owned several weapons.