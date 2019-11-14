NBC NEWS:

Multiple people were injured, at least two of them critically, in a shooting at a Southern California high school on Thursday morning, officials said.

About an hour and a half after the shooting was reported at about 8 a.m. at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, sources said the suspect was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department earlier said the suspect was an Asian male wearing black clothing who was last seen at the high school.

“This is an active shooter situation,” said a tweet from the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s office before the suspect was located. “If you live in neighborhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911.”