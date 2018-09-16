BREITBART

A teenager from Santa Barbara, California, who found a purse containing $10,000 in cash while on his way home from school this week, returned the purse to its owner.

Rhami Zeini, a 16-year-old high school junior, discovered the purse Wednesday in the middle of the street on his walk home from school when he found $10,000 inside. Zeini, who first checked the purse for identification, went to his parents and turned in the purse to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. “What a great example of doing the right thing even when no one is watching,” the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office tweeted late Friday night.

READ MORE AT BREITBART