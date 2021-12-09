The New York Post:

Senate Republicans successfully forced a vote on a resolution aimed at nullifying the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large employers in a 52-48 vote.

While the measure is not expected to see movement in the Democrat-controlled lower chamber, two Democratic lawmakers — Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.V.) — joined GOP lawmakers in voting for the measure.

Under the mandate — which is expected to take hold Jan. 4, has been halted by the courts — employers with more than 100 employees would be required to have employees vaccinated or mandatory weekly testing for COVID-19.

Republicans led by Sen. Mike Braun (Ind.) used the Congressional Review Act (CRA), a tool that allows the minority to force a vote on a measure to overturn a federal rule.

