Areas within Lee County, including Sanibel Island and Fort Myers, are facing major damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Across Florida, at least 79 people died in the storm, according to information compiled from local officials. Of those, about 42 were in Lee County, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

At least two people died on Sanibel Island, with Mayor Holly Smith telling “ABC News Live Prime” Friday night there were four recorded fatalities.

“This is going to be a very long recovery process,” Smith said. “But right now, [the plan is] getting everybody off that island and to safety. It is not habitable.”

A video posted by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno Thursday afternoon showed continued flooding across Lee County as well as destruction to roads, including bridges that appear partially sunken.

