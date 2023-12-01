Sandra Day O’Connor, first female Supreme Court justice, dead at 93

Sandra Day O’Connor, who made history as the first female justice on the Supreme Court, died Friday morning. She was 93.O’Connor, who retired from the high bench in 2006, 25 years after her nomination by President Ronald Reagan, passed away in her home state of Arizona due to complications from advanced dementia and a respiratory illness.In 2018, O’Connor announced that she had been diagnosed with “the beginning stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer’s disease.”Her husband, John O’Connor, died of complications of Alzheimer’s in 2009.

A moderate conservative, O’Connor was best known for her co-authorship of the majority opinion in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in which the justices ruled that state laws restricting abortion should not impose an “undue burden” on women seeking the procedure.

READ MORE