BREITBART:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) released his plans for a Green New Deal, accompanied by a monstrous $16 trillion price tag.

Sanders calls climate change the “single greatest challenge facing our country,” citing “extreme” weather phenomena like floods, droughts, wildfires, and hurricanes, despite the fact that those occurrences have existed since the beginning of time. Sanders even suggests that climate change has a racial element to it, arguing the effects of climate change affect “communities of color,” particularly.

He warns “immediate” action is necessary, likening the “crisis” to the challenges former President Franklin D. Roosevelt faced in the 1940s, leading to the creation of the New Deal.

Sanders’ plan promises to effectively reverse the “crisis” while simultaneously creating 20 million jobs and reaching “100 percent renewable energy for electricity and transportation by no later than 2030 and complete decarbonization by at least 2050,” per the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s guidelines.

A $16.3 trillion public investment is necessary to make those goals a reality, which falls in line with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who said any viable climate change plan needed to come with a $10 trillion price tag – at least– in order to “have a shot.”