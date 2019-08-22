FOX NEWS:

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., upped the ante in his progressive agenda on Thursday when he signaled support for criminal charges against executives at oil companies.

“Fossil fuel executives should be criminally prosecuted for the destruction they have knowingly caused,” Sanders tweeted. His comments were the latest in progressive politicians’ long line of attacks on big corporations and their role in climate change.

Fossil fuel executives should be criminally prosecuted for the destruction they have knowingly caused. #GreenNewDeal — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 22, 2019

It came on the same day that he released a sweeping $16 trillion plan to address climate change. Sanders painted his “Green New Deal” as a way to “end the greed of the fossil fuel industry.”