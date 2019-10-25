NEWSMAX:

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Thursday promised a U.S. citizen that her husband and other illegal immigrants living in sanctuary in Missouri would be given “immediate legal status” and put on a path to citizenship.

“There are millions of people, including a lot of children, who today are all living in terror,” Sanders said at the Presidential Town Hall sponsored by Newsmax and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

“There are kids today who will go to school and they are worried that when they got out of school and go home that their parents may not be there.