FOX NEWS:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., would be given a vital role in a Bernie Sanders administration and could even be tapped for a cabinet-level position, the 2020 presidential hopeful told ABC News on Sunday.

“Look, I have said this before, let me say it again — and I don’t want [Ocasio-Cortez] to hear this, because [her] head will explode,” Sen. Sanders, I-VT., said during a joint interview alongside the freshman House member.

“I don’t know of any person — I’ve been in Congress for a few years, who in the course of less than one year — she’s been in office less than one year, who has had more of an impact on American politics as a freshman member of Congress than she has.”

When asked about the possibility of Ocasio-Cortez joining his cabinet, Sander responded that she’s deserving of an influential role if he wins in 2020.