The groans erupted halfway through Bernie Sanders’ appearance Wednesday at a presidential candidates’ forum sponsored by She the People, a group that aims to drive up voter participation among women of color.

Before an audience of about 1,700, many of them African-American and Hispanic women, the moderator asked Sanders, I-Vt., how he would handle the rise in white supremacy. Sanders spoke of fighting discrimination and running a campaign “to bring our people together around an agenda that speaks to all people” – then returned to a familiar message on universal health care.

For many in the audience, that was insufficient. “Come on!” a woman shouted from the back, as others began to jeer and boo.

The reception reflected Sanders’ struggle to win support from minority voters, a problem that dogged his 2016 primary campaign against Hillary Clinton. Sanders has taken steps since to improve his outreach, including meeting with black leaders and talking more frequently about the difficulties facing minorities, but Wednesday’s event suggested the senator still faces challenges.

Sanders at one point mentioned his long record on civil rights, but it did little to mollify the crowd.

“I was actually at the March on Washington with Dr. King back in 1963, and – as somebody who actively supported Jesse Jackson’s campaign, as one of the few white elected officials to do so in ’88 – I have dedicated my life to the fight against racism and sexism and discrimination of all forms,” Sanders said. That prompted audible groans.