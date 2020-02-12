Fox News

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has won the New Hampshire primary, Fox News projects, catapulting the 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist to the front of the still-crowded Democratic presidential primary field. Sanders had been leading top rival Pete Buttigieg and several other candidates as results came in throughout the evening, though only by a fraction of his 22-point margin of victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 New Hampshire primary. Buttigieg, meanwhile, touted his strong performance as a sign that his campaign was “here to stay.” “Thank you New Hampshire,” Sanders told cheering supporters late Tuesday, saying his campaign had won a “great victory.” “The reason that we won tonight in New Hampshire, we won last week in Iowa — is because of the hard work of so many volunteers,” Sanders continued. “And let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

