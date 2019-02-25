NEW YORK POST:

A spokesman for Bernie Sanders lashed out at Hillary Clinton’s ex-staffers Monday for leaking a story about how the Vermont Socialist had demanded fossil fuel-guzzling private jets while campaigning for Clinton in 2016.

Michael Briggs, Sanders’ 2016 campaign spokesman who often traveled with Sanders on the private flights, told Politico that Clinton and her staff were “total ingrates” in light of the Herculean effort the Vermont senator put in to try to help her win.

“You can see why she’s one of the most disliked politicians in America. She’s not nice. Her people are not nice,” he said.

“[Sanders] busted his tail to fly all over the country to talk about why it made sense to elect Hillary Clinton and the thanks that [we] get is this kind of petty stupid sniping a couple years after the fact,” he continued.

“It doesn’t make me feel good to feel this way but they’re some of the biggest assholes in American politics.”

What fueled Briggs’ rage was a story the website published earlier Monday that said Sanders’ environmental hypocrisy became “a running joke in the office,” and cited numerous former Clinton staffers as sources.