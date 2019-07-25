BREITBART:

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign is facing a federal complaint made by an unnamed individual alleging violations of the National Labor Relations Act, including allegations of retaliation, repudiation, interrogation, discipline, and discharge, it was revealed Tuesday.

An unnamed individual filed the complaint to the National Labor Relations Board July 19, alleging five potential violations.

Via NLRB:

Concerted Activities (Retaliation, Discharge, Discipline)

8(a)(5) Repudiation/Modification of Contract [Sec 8(d)/Unilateral Changes]

8(a)(3) Discipline

8(a)(3) Discharge (Including Layoff and Refusal to Hire (not salting))

8(a)(1) Interrogation (including Polling)