The presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has responded to reports that the gunman who committed a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, supported Sanders by denying any responsibility — but suggesting that President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, the day before.

Breitbart News reported Sunday evening that a Twitter account linked to the Dayton, Ohio, shooter had been taken down, and included support for socialism and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). The Dayton Daily News reported Monday evening that the shooter had left-leaning political opinions and supported gun control. CNN reported Monday evening that the Twitter account had supported Sanders and it had expressed “extreme” left-wing views.