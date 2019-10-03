BREITBART:

The Bernie Sanders campaign confirmed on Thursday that Sen. Sanders (I-VT), who recently underwent an emergency heart procedure to address a blockage, will participate in the upcoming October 15 debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, alongside 11 other candidates.

Sanders underwent an emergency heart procedure after experiencing chest discomfort during a campaign event on Tuesday evening. Doctors successfully inserted two stents, but his campaign added that the presidential candidate’s events would be halted until further notice.

Sanders provided a health update on Wednesday, thanking people for well-wishes and assuring supporters he is on the mend.