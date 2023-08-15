Sanctuary State New York: Second Migrant Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman in Hotel Room

A Congolese national who crossed the United States-Mexico border is the second migrant in Erie County, New York, to be accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room, prompting local officials to demand New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stop sending migrants to the region.

Kindu Jeancy, a 22-year-old migrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor. According to Erie County prosecutors, Jeancy is among a number of male migrants bused to the town of Cheektowaga from New York City. Jeancy, prosecutors allege, sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room, holding her onto a couch, holding her arms down, and forcing himself on top of her so she was unable to leave. The victim, police said, is a 27-year-old woman working for Platinum Community Care, which is one of a handful of firms tasked with aiding migrants arriving in Erie County.

READ MORE