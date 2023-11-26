Sanctuary State Illinois: 7 Migrants Arrested over Thanksgiving Holiday for Robbing Hobby Lobby, Kohl’s, Macy’s

At least seven border crossers, all from Venezuela, were arrested in the sanctuary state of Illinois over the Thanksgiving holiday for allegedly shoplifting from various stores.

The first incident, days before Thanksgiving on November 16, saw 18-year-old Neikis Yeimily Salazar and 23-year-old Alexander Saul Martinez Lima arrested and each charged with one count of felony retail theft after allegedly shoplifting Christmas items at a Hobby Lobby in Deerfield, Illinois.

According to police, the two Venezuelan border crossers entered the Hobby Lobby and loaded nearly $900 worth of Christmas items into their shopping carts before allegedly leaving the store without paying for the items.

When police responded to the report of shoplifting, the pair had been pushing the shopping carts to a nearby motel. Eventually, officers recovered 104 Christmas items that the border crossers had allegedly stolen.

