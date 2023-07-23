Breitbart

The sanctuary state of California will soon spend $4.5 million on providing free lawyers to illegal aliens working on farms thanks to a plan by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom announced the pilot program this week, which will see $4.5 million in state taxpayer money shifted to lawyers who are helping illegal alien farmworkers involved in labor investigations. “This new program includes case review services, legal advice, and representation by an attorney – all at no cost to farmworkers seeking assistance,” a press release states of the pilot program. In California, some half of farmworkers are illegal aliens. The pilot program to fund lawyers for those illegal aliens involved in farm labor investigations is only the latest initiative by Newsom to provide free legal services to illegal aliens. Since 2015, for example, the sanctuary state has funneled millions to lawyers working for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that help illegal aliens fight their deportation cases.

