THE DAILY CALLER:

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, a Democrat, has backpedaled on an executive order he signed several months ago that prohibited cooperation with ICE agents.

The county executive will allow ICE agents to apprehend illegal aliens in his custody, but only in “identified areas” in the Montgomery County jail. The reversal is the latest move by Montgomery County’s government, which endured national criticism for its sanctuary policy amid a string of rape charges against illegal aliens within the jurisdiction.

Following months of national media coverage over the handling of illegal aliens in his custody, Montgomery County, Maryland, Executive Marc Elrich has somewhat reversed a sanctuary policy he signed into law. Elrich will allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents the ability to access certain areas of the Montgomery County jail in order to apprehend illegal aliens, according to ABC7 News. A county spokesman confirmed to the local news outlet on Nov. 1 that correctional officers have been ordered to give ICE agents clearance to “identified areas” of the jail to “ensure that transfers are conducted in a safe environment.”