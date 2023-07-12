A small farming community north of Honduras’ capital city Tegucigalpa is undergoing a construction boom thanks to large influxes of cash from San Francisco – where many of the local young men have set up a thriving drug market.

The town of El Pedernal is now flush with gaudy mansions emblazoned with the San Francisco 49ers logo, and homages to the California city’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

One photo seen by DailyMail.com shows a man posing outside an impressive home with an imposing metal security fence, complete with a replica of the Golden Gate Bridge incorporated in its metal work.

There’s no suggestion that man or the property itself is linked to criminal behavior – but locals say many of the fancy new homes springing up in El Pedernal are being purchased with ill-gotten gains sent home from the City by the Bay.

