BREITBART:

A previously deported illegal alien has been arrested and charged with brutally raping a woman in Long Island, New York for an hour, according to police.

Ever Martinez-Reyes, a 24-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, allegedly followed a 36-year-old mother of two to her home, knocked her unconscious, then repeatedly raped her for an hour, investigators say, according to Newsday.

The alleged assault and rape occurred in the sanctuary city of Nassau County, which refuses to turn criminal illegal aliens over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency for deportation.

One of the investigators called the alleged rape “one of the most brutal” sexual assaults she has ever investigated.