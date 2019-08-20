BREITBART:

The sanctuary city of New York likely freed from custody close to 3,000 illegal aliens arrested for various crimes, city records reveal.

New York Police Department (NYPD) records reviewed by the New York Daily News finds that law enforcement officials released likely more than 2,900 illegal aliens back into communities despite their having been arrested for crimes.

Specifically, the NYPD failed to honor 2,916 requests by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency between July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 to hold criminal illegal aliens in local custody and turn them over to federal agents for arrest and deportation.

According to the analysis, NYPD law enforcement officials only provided ICE with data in seven cases where criminal illegal aliens had been arrested. That data included incarceration status, the scheduled release date of the illegal alien, and potential court hearings where the illegal alien would be present.

These seven cases in which ICE was provided with data by the NYPD included illegal aliens who had previously been convicted for at least one violent crime.