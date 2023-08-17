Sanctuary City Chicago Considers Shipping Border Crossers to Suburbs

Chicago, Illinois, Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is considering a plan in which the city would bus border crossers and illegal aliens to surrounding suburbs. According to the Center Square, Johnson said he is working with Cook County officials as well as other officials from various counties to coordinate a plan that would send hundreds — potentially thousands — of border crossers and illegal aliens out of Chicago, a proud sanctuary city. Johnson said:

We’ve had conversations with mayors across not just Cook County but the surrounding counties, and we have had tremendous feedback. We see some real support on the horizon … looking forward in the days to come that these collaborative efforts that we have been organizing will begin to see some dynamic come to fruition.

“Here’s what I am committed to doing, honoring the law of being a sanctuary city and building systems of care that provide a pathway with dignity for individuals who are seeking refuge here in the city of Chicago,” he continued.

