BREITBART:

Smaller sanctuary city jurisdictions are committing to welcome all illegal aliens that President Trump sends their way, should the White House follow through on a plan to bus border crossers to sanctuary cities and states.

Last week, Trump threatened to bus border crossers and illegal aliens into sanctuary cities and states, like California and New York City, if the country’s asylum laws were not changed. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that the White House is considering the plan.

City officials with smaller populations than the large metropolis sanctuary cities of Los Angeles, California, New York City, New York, and Chicago, Illinois are likewise saying they will gladly take border crossers and illegal aliens into their communities and neighborhoods.

Mayor Lovely Warren of Rochester, New York — with a population of about 208,000 residents — said in a statement that her city would be happy to take border crossers and illegal aliens off the hands of federal immigration officials.