A Washington state official is banning federal immigration officials using the King County International Airport to deport criminal illegal aliens from the United States.

An executive order by King County, Washington, Executive Dow Constantine signed this week bans the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency from using the King County International Airport, commonly known as Boeing Field, to deport all illegal aliens from the country, including those convicted of crimes against Americans.

Constantine, in a statement, said his decision to ban ICE from using the airport to charter deportation flights of criminal illegal aliens is because King County “respects the rights of all people.”

