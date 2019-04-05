MARIN INDEPENDENT JOURNAL:

A man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison Thursday for punching a random passerby in San Rafael and dragging her by the hair.

Kehinde Jackson, 43, was arrested last June after attacking the woman as she was walking near the Sloat Garden Center on Lincoln Avenue. He punched her in the face, clutched her hair and pulled her across the street.

The prosecution charged Jackson with false imprisonment with violence and battery. Jurors convicted him of both counts.

The trial prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney Otis Bruce, called the outcome “the right verdict on this random senseless act of violence committed by this defendant.”

The sentencing was held before Judge Geoffrey Howard in Marin County Superior Court. Howard denied various defense motions, including one for a new trial.

Jackson repeatedly tried to argue the case until Howard told him his defense attorney, Michael Coffino, would do the talking. Jackson ignored the admonition until a bailiff moved the defense table microphone away from his face.

The hearing included a lengthy statement from the 51-year-old victim, who said Jackson caused her long-term physical and psychological damage. The effects, she said, included a concussion, memory loss, post-trauma stress and flashbacks, plus medical costs.

“It came out of nowhere. He was on me in a split second,” she said. “I will have vivid images of this brutal attack for the rest of my life.”

Judge Howard chose the upper end of the sentencing range, citing the violence, the lack of provocation, the fact that Jackson was on probation at the time of the assault, and his false testimony that the victim had attacked him first.