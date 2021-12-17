Pictured: A group of fine young men saving up for Harvard Law School.

CBS Local – Bay Area:

Six members of a violent robbery crew have been arrested and charged with hate crimes and other counts related to over 70 incidents of robbery, burglary and theft targeting Asian Americans in the South Bay, San Jose police announced Wednesday.

In the fall of 2021, the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit concluded a yearlong, multi-jurisdictional investigation of “a prolific robbery crew that targeted victims of Asian descent; Asian females were frequently the targeted victims and many were injured during the robberies.”

Those arrested were identified as — Anthony Michael Robinson, 24 from Stockton; Cameron Alonzo Moody, 27 from East Palo Alto; Derje Damond Blanks, 23 from San Jose; Hassani Burleson Ramsey, 24 from Oakland; Clarence Jackson, 21 from East Palo Alto and Malik Short, 22 from Tracy.

Investigators said the men worked in concert between October 2020 and September 2021 to commit the crimes.

During the investigation, numerous firearms were recovered, including at least one ghost gun. Many witnesses came forward and victims provided valuable information that assisted in identifying the suspects.

“I want to thank all of our Department members, as well as the outside agencies, who assisted with this long and complex investigation,” said San José Chief of Police Anthony Mata in a news release. “Thanks to their hard work, there are six less predators targeting members of our community.”

District Attorney Jeffrey Rosen said he, Chief Mata, Councilmember Maya Esparza who represents the Little Saigon district, and others at the Wednesday press conference all took the robberies and attacks in the Vietnamese community personally.

More at CBS Local – Bay Area